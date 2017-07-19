Juventus have completed the signing of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal and expect to add Italy full-back Mattia De Sciglio to their squad in due course.

Szczesny, 27, spent the last two seasons on loan with Juve's Serie A rivals Roma but has now agreed to make the move to the Allianz Stadium.

The fee is reportedly €11.3m for a player who made almost 200 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal before losing his place to David Ospina during the 2014-15 campaign.

After committing to the Turin club until 2021, the Pole told juventus.com: "I'm really happy to be here. I've already spoken to Buffon, a legend in our game, and I can learn a lot from him.

"I'm not feeling any pressure, I'm here to represent the club at the highest level. When you come to Juve, it's because you've been chosen. I had no hesitation.

"In football there's always room for improvement. I'm proud of the work I've done thus far and I'm ready for this new challenge - Juventus is the best choice for the next stage of my career.

"Do I have any weaknesses? No, I'm a Juventus player now!"

The Serie A champions, who sold their long-serving centre-back Leonardo Bonucci to ambitious AC Milan, are looking for defensive cover and appear poised to land De Sciglio on an initial loan deal.

Tweets published on Juve's official account on Wednesday morning showed De Sciglio, 24, arriving in Turin to undergo a medical.

The Milan-born player will help fill the gap left by Dani Alves, who recently joined Paris St Germain after a single season with Juve, but he has also played at left-back.

On Tuesday, Juve pulled out of a deal to recruit promising Czech striker Patrik Schick from Sampdoria while reports in Italy have linked the Scudetto holders with a move for Nemanja Matic of Chelsea.