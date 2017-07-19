Dundalk defender Dane Massey is confident they can score in Trondheim tonight as the Lilywhites aim to cause a shock in the Champions League second round qualifying.

Stephen Kenny’s men drew 1-1 with Rosenborg in Oriel Park and need to find the net at least once to keep their chances alive of progression to the next stage (6pm, live on RTÉ2).

Massey told RTÉ Sport: "Take last year for example. Everywhere we went, Russia, Israel, we scored. We're full of confidence we can score here.

"We were disappointed with the result in Oriel. We felt we should have come away with the win.

"But it happens and we have to get on with it. We always perform at our best when we know what we have to do.

"Last year when we went away to Iceland we knew we had to score and we're in the exact same position. We know what we have to know."

Massey is happy that comparisons to last year’s win over FH Hafnarfjordur where the Lilywhites scored twice on the road to advance.

Dundalk travelled on the warmest day of the year last year, and suffered significant delays when departing.

The circumstances repeated themselves on Monday where they were stuck on the runway in Dublin Airport while they waited for a towbar to move the plane.

They won't let me off to push the plane ✈️ pic.twitter.com/EhluPiTb60 — Paddy Barrett (@PaddyBarrett42) July 17, 2017

Massey describes it as "good omens" but know the Norwegian outfit are a much more difficult test that the Icelandic champions.

He said: "They have great players with vast experience. They have a lot of internationals in their squad. But it's nothing that we fear.

"We have played against a lot of teams with multiple internationals. We're confident we can perform well and we're looking forward to the game

"They have a great history that includes the Champions League group stages. They're a big club, their facilities are amazing and it's something I'm sure Dundalk want to aspire to.

"One thing you'll never take for granted is playing European football and trips away. You're playing better players as well so it's great."

Celtic are likely opponent for the winner of this tie and the chance of big games in Parkhead and the Aviva Stadium if the Premier Division outfit get through.

"It’s a massive incentive for us to go and play in Celtic Park," admits Massey.

"I'm sure most of the lads have been watching Celtic through the years so it would be absolutely fantastic to get through this round and play them."

Rosenborg v Dundalk is live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 6pm.