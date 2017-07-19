Callum McGregor is looking for Celtic to stay focused on the football and finish off Linfield at Parkhead tonight (7.45pm).

The Hoops are 2-0 up from the first leg of the second Champions League qualifier at Windsor Park on Friday where off-field events overshadowed a comfortable win for the Scottish champions.

UEFA opened a case against Leigh Griffiths for tying a Celtic scarf to a goalpost after the game.

Earlier, the Scotland striker was pelted with missiles, including a glass bottle, when taking a corner for which the European governing body instigated disciplinary action against the Northern Irish club, while Celtic will also be brought to book for picking up five yellow cards.

However, for the return game McGregor is concentrating solely on ensuring a third qualifying tie against either Dundalk or Rosenborg (live on RTÉ2 from 6.15pm).

"I didn't think it was overly bad in terms of the tackles and bookings," he said.

"We picked up a couple of silly bookings but overall I don't think there were too many bad tackles.

"We just need to be professional and go about it in the right way.

"Obviously we don't want to pick up any more silly bookings so the job for us is to be professional and try to finish the job."

Linfield opened an investigation into the corner incident involving Griffiths and have urged their fans to "do nothing to harm or damage the name of the club you are supporting" while in Glasgow.

Skipper Jamie Mulgrew believes they will have the right type of backing among the 1,000 travelling fans, as he looked forward to playing at Parkhead.

He said: "Yes there were idiots there but I don't think they will be the supporters who come every week to follow Linfield.

"The people who will be coming will be people who follow Linfield home and away. Friday night was different, we had a small number of idiots there who let the club down.

"There are a few boys in the ranks who have played in big occasions, like Roy Carroll.

"A few of us have played in big arenas but tonight will be a different beast and we will have to learn to cope with it very quickly."