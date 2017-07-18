Stephen Elliott has swallowed the bitter pill of relegation before, but the veteran striker is confident Drogheda United have enough quality to claw their way off the bottom of the Airtiricty League Premier Division table and beat the drop.

Elliott went down with Sunderland from the Premier League in 2006.

A career that's brought him to Wolves, Preston, Hearts and Coventry has wound its way to United Park. The Drogs, promoted from the First Division last year, are mired in a dogfight, but Elliott said he's seen enough quality in the ranks to make him believe "all is not lost".

"The last month or so hasn’t been brilliant," he told Soccer Republic.

"We haven’t picked up many positive results but somehow, looking at the table, all is not lost. We're still in the fight.

"There’s four or five points' difference between five teams. We’ve got to look at that mini battle now coming into the final third of the season and make sure we start picking up wins.

"We’ve played really poor over the last few weeks, that can;t be denied, and that needs to change. If we can get one good result, a lucky win or whatever it is, just to give us all a lift then who knows where the season can finish for us."

Drogheda travel to Galway United this Friday night before home games against St Pat's and Cork City.

It's a critical flurry of collisions, and Elliott is hoping one good result can spark a run that hauls them out of danger.

"I was in the squad at Sunderland when we got relegated from the Premier League.

"Obviously morale was low then, but when we did pick up results, the coaching and staff and the players, you all have to be on the same page.

"You have to believe in what everyone else is doing, that’s the only way it's going top work as a team.

"Come the end of the season, whatever will be will be, we’ll deserve to be where we are. But I think there’s enough in the squad to pick up enough in the squad to pick up enough points to stay up this year."