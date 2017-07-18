Jose Mourinho has "no idea" what is happening with Manchester United's move for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

So far this summer Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku have arrived at Old Trafford.

Mourinho still wants two more signings and a move for Inter's Perisic is reportedly edging towards completion.

Asked for an update on the transfer after the 2-1 friendly win at Real Salt Lake, Mourinho said as he left the press conference: "No idea. No idea my friend. No idea."

United are said to be close to agreeing a £48m fee for the Croatia international after prolonged talks with the Serie A side.

Chelsea defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic is another reported target for Mourinho, while it is understood United maintain an interest in Tottenham's Eric Dier.

Romelu Lukaku netted his first Manchester United goal in the win against Real Salt Lake that came at a cost, with Juan Mata injured and Antonio Valencia sent off.

Two days on from a comprehensive friendly victory at the LA Galaxy, Mourinho's men made the two-hour flight from their California base to take on Utah's Major League Soccer side.

This was a harder workout as United could only earn a 2-1 success, with Lukaku finding the net for the first time since his big-money move on a night when Mata was forced off and Valencia sent off.

Luis Silva gave Real Salt Lake a deserved lead that was swiftly cancelled out by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, before Lukaku scored his first United goal.

It proved the winner after a second half that had needle if not chances.

Mata went off with ankle complaint sustained in a challenge by Sebastian Saucedo, who was forced off himself after a Valencia tackle that saw the right-back handed a red card after referee Allen Chapman spoke to Mourinho.