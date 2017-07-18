Robbie Benson has no fear going to Norway as Dundalk look to pull off another famous European shock, and said the Lilywhites are at their best when they need to score.

The Airtricity League Premier Division outfit face Rosenborg in the Champions League second-round qualifier [RTÉ 2, ko 6.15pm] with the tie delicately poised at 1-1.

Rosenborg's possession of a precious away goal means they'll be expected to finish off the job at Lerkendal Stadion, but Dundalk have proved in the past they can go on the road and do damage.

Benson expects them to give it a real rattle again.

"We know that we have to go out and score - that has served us well before," the midfielder told dundalkfc.com.

"Even last year when we went out to FH Hafnarjordur, then again against BATE, and even against Legia Warsaw we knew we had to score.

"We played well in the second leg last year so hopefully it will be the same again on Wednesday.

"I think there will be a bit more of an onus on them to dominate the game more, especially in front of their own fans, so that is something we are going to have to manage on the night."

The reward for tomorrow night's victors will likely be a clash with Celtic, who take a 2-0 lead into their second leg against Linfield at Celtic Park.

Dundalk were impressive at Oriel Park in last week's first leg, but Tore Reginisussen scrappy goal gave the visitors a huge shot in the arm.

Benson took heart from the performance, and suggested the result may even work in their favour.

"We were very pleased with our performance, we started the game really well and we were probably unlucky not to be a little bit further ahead and disappointed to concede the goal before half-time.

"Both sides were then cagey in the second half and the then fizzled out in the end.

"We will look at the positives. I think if we were going out there with a 1-0 lead then we could be that little bit cautious and invite a bit more pressure than we should.

"Hopefully we can start the game like we did last Wednesday and take the lead early and see how the game develops."

Rosenborg v Dundalk, live, RTÉ 2, Wednesday from 6pm