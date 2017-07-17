Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths faces further disciplinary action on top of his bizarre Belfast booking after being accused of "provoking" Linfield supporters.



UEFA has opened a case against Griffiths over his actions at the end of Celtic's 2-0 Champions League win at Windsor Park on Friday.



The Scotland international, who was earlier pelted with missiles including a glass bottle, tied a Celtic scarf to a goalpost.

The regulations on player misconduct state that Griffiths can expect a suspension of one match or longer if he is found guilty.

Griffiths was bizarrely shown a yellow card by referee Alejandro Hernández for bringing his attention to the missiles raining down on him from the crowd.

Linfield face two charges, one for the throwing of objects by supporters and another for a pitch invasion by their fans.

Several objects, including coins and an empty Buckfast bottle, were thrown at Griffiths when he went to take a corner-kick in his side's 2-0 away win.

Celtic will also have to answer to a UEFA charge for their yellow card count in the game.