Ireland Under-21 international Ryan Manning has signed a new contract with Queens Park Rangers, keeping him at the London club until 2020.

The former Galway United player joined QPR as an 18-year-old in 2015 and having forced his way into the first team at Loftus Road at the turn of the year, is eager to kick on.

Manning's new contract is a one-year extension to his current deal and speaking to QPR's official website he said: "I am absolutely delighted to have signed an extension.

"It’s great reassurance for me. Hopefully, in the next three years, we can build something, start finishing at the right end of the table, and then get back to the Premier League.

"It's been seven months since I made my debut, and it’s a crazy story really when you think about it.

"To come from Ireland and playing in the League of Ireland to playing regularly in the Championship like I was last season, it’s something I am definitely proud of.

"I want to keep pushing on. I am working towards my next contract now, that’s the way I look at it. Helping out the team and being of value to the squad is paramount."