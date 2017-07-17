Linfield have urged their supporters to be on their best behaviour ahead of the Champions League second-round qualifier in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

The Belfast club trail Brendan Rodgers’ side 2-0 after last Friday’s first leg.

The winners of the tie will take on either Rosenborg or Dundalk, who clash in Norway earlier in the evening.

The first leg was marred by some supporters throwing missiles at Celtic players and the underdogs’ have pleaded with their fans to "do nothing to harm or damage the name of the club you are supporting".



"It is vital that all supporters cooperate with the stewards and authorities at all times during travel to and from Celtic Park," the statement read.

"Supporters are reminded that alcohol is not permitted on buses in Scotland.

"At approx 6pm the coaches will leave for Celtic Park where searching will take place at the entrance to the visiting section.

"There will be a large police presence in the stadium (as well as the club and event sec stewards) and any offensive chanting or the use of pyrotechnics will be severely dealt with.

"Have a safe and enjoyable trip to Glasgow and at all times, do nothing to harm or damage the name of the club you are supporting."