Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied that the club have made a bid for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, whom he believes will stay at the French club.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the 18-year-old, who has become one of Europe's most sought-after strikers.

"We have not made any offer," Wenger told reporters after Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.

"I think he will stay, it looks like that. One more season. Maybe he has too much choice. In the end, people don't move.

"What we know now is that Mbappe is over £100m and after that it's free to imagine what you want."

Wenger also said that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would stay despite interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

"Hundred percent I expect him to stay," he said. "No matter what happens he will stay."