Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes Shamrock Rovers have "something going" as he piled praise on the Airtricity League Premier Division club.

The Clarets beat Rovers 4-0 in a pre-season friendly at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night, with Republic of Ireland pair Jon Walters and Robbie Brady both on the scoresheet.

The hosts - playing just a day after their Europa League defeat to Mlada Boleslav - fielded a youthful side, but Dyche was impressed with what he saw, as he eased any fears of a Walters injury after withdrawing his new signing early.

"I came to the Shamrock Rovers (Europa League) game on Thursday night, so we knew they would field a young side, but you know what it’s like when they do; they are going to run hard and I thought they did," he told Burnley's club website.

"There is a good feel to the club here. I really feel they’ve got something going and they gave us a really good challenge, but we managed to get 45 minutes into most of the players.

"Jon Walters just came off to be careful because he’s just getting used to what we do and we don’t want any niggles.

"We wanted everyone to come through it, which they have, and I thought there were some good habits shown by the team. "

Burnley had a heavy Irish presence in Tallaght, with Brady, Walters, Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward all getting game time.

Plenty of English fans made the journey across the Irish Sea to watch their team too and Dyche was thrilled with a wholly positive workout.

"I must say also it’s been great for the Burnley fans," he said. "We do try and think about pre-season and the only one that caught us out was the Austria game in the middle of nowhere.

"It’s been a really good bonus, because we added this game onto a training week and we thank Shamrock for putting it on for us, so I am pleased on all levels.

"It rounds off a great week. The facilities have been great, as has training and the feel of the camp has been really good and that’s been brought on by the players and my staff."