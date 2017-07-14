Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci appears poised to complete a shock switch to the champions' ambitious Serie A rivals AC Milan.

The 30-year-old, previously linked with Manchester City and Chelsea, has been a key part of the squad which has won the last six titles but looks ready to opt for a new challenge with the Rossoneri.

A day earlier the Lazian centre-back - a 70-time Italy international - sparked intrigue among Juve fans by tweeting: "Back to work. I'm ready to start again!"

Their initially faint fears appear to be well-founded as the player for so long part of a solid three-man defence alongside Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli is about to depart the Allianz Stadium.

In a video published on Twitter, Bonucci was seen arriving at the Casa Milan headquarters at around 2pm local time (1pm BST) on Friday, with his car greeted by around 200 excited fans as it drove past.

It is the latest move in an ambitious summer of recruitment by Milan's new Chinese owners, who have already funded the purchases of Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini.

Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia is expected to follow and the club have even been linked with Borussia Dortmund's prolific striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Gerard Deulofeu has officially completed his move back to Barcelona from Everton on a day which also saw the Catalans capture right-back Nelson Semedo.

Deulofeu, 23, passed a medical on Friday morning before signing a two-year contract tying him to the Spanish giants until June 30, 2019.

Barca last month activated the buy-back clause in Deulofeu's contract with Everton to bring him back to the Nou Camp, where he came up through the youth ranks before moving to England.

It has reportedly cost Barca £10.5million to re-sign the Spain Under-21 captain, who spent last season on loan at AC Milan.

Barca said on their website: "Before heading to the club's offices to sign the deal along with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Deulofeu underwent a pre-season physical at the team's training centre with the rest of Barca's internationals."

Deulofeu spent 10 seasons in Barca's academy before joining Everton on loan in 2013. He spent the following season on loan with Sevilla before returning to Everton permanently for £4.3m in 2015.

Spain international Nolito is nearing a return to his home country with Spanish media reporting the forward is on the verge of a €10million switch from Manchester City to Sevilla after an unhappy Premier League campaign.



Sevilla, who finished fourth place in La Liga last season, have intensified their pursuit of Nolito, 30, after selling influential forward Vitolo to Atletico Madrid for 36 million euros on Wednesday.



The expected sale of Nolito represents a substantial financial loss for City, who signed him from Celta Vigo last summer for a reported 18 million euros.

Holland midfielder Wesley Sneijder is a free agent after leaving Galatasaray ahead of schedule.

The 33-year-old spent three and a half years with the Turkish giants after falling out with his former club Inter Milan. At the time, in January 2013, he was strongly linked with Manchester United.

A statement published on Gala's official website on Friday announced Sneijder had left the Turk Telekom Stadium, wishing him success in the rest of his career.

Sneijder made 122 Turkish Superlig appearances, scoring 35 goals and winning two titles. He signed a new three-year deal in October 2015 but has been allowed to leave early, with clubs in China and a number of MLS franchises reportedly leading the chase for his signature.

With 131 appearances for Holland behind him he is the nation's most capped player and he featured in the 2010 World Cup final, which Oranje lost to Spain in Johannesburg.