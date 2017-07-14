Finn Harps have snapped up former Wolves striker Ibrahim Div-Keïta from from Greek club Doxa Proskyniton.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, who became embroiled in a contract dispute at the Molyneux before moving on to FC VSS Kosice in Slovakia in 2015, is Ollie Horgan’s second signing, after Tommy McBride, since the transfer window opened at the beginning of July.

The Harps boss is hoping that the centre-forward can step in as a direct replacement for Ciaran O’Connor, who has left Finn Park after a six-month loan spell.

"We’re pleased to get Ibrahim into the squad and hopefully he can adapt quickly to the League of Ireland Premier Division," said Horgan.

"He has played at a decent level and has that experience of being with professional clubs."