Manchester City have completed the signing of England full back Kyle Walker from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract.



"Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of England international Kyle Walker. The right back joins from Tottenham on a five-year deal and has opted to take the number two shirt," City said in a statement.



British media reported the fee for the 27-year-old was £50mn, making him the world's joint most expensive defender along with David Luiz, who left Chelsea for Paris St Germain in 2014.

Honoured to announce I have signed for @ManCity. Had an amazing time at @spursofficial but can't wait to start this new chapter with #MCFC! pic.twitter.com/rUAsqflHQL — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 14, 2017