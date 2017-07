Athlone Town have issued a strongly worded statement in the wake of members of the club being charged by the FAI in relation to match fixing.

They say the FAI investigation and disciplinary process was deeply flawed.

The statement goes on to claim that "the investigators have acted with perceived bias, and have ignored basic human rights and liberties".

Athlone maintain that the investigation should have been a matter for An Garda Síochána or another police authority, rather than the FAI.