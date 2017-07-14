SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions Dundalk will play Celtic or Linfield if they progress past Rosenborg in Champions League qualifying.

The third round draw was made this morning, with a potential first leg in Belfast or Glasgow if Stephen Kenny's men can overcome the Norwegian title holders.

The tie is currently 1-1 ahead of the return leg in Trondheim next week, which will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 or RTÉ Player.

The first legs of the third round will be played on 25/26 July with the returns scheduled for 1/2 August.

One potential problem for Dundalk could be that the Aviva Stadium is in use on 2 August for the friendly between Manchester United and Sampdoria.

The draws for the next round of the Europa League will be made this afternoon.