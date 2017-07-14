Cork City boss John Caulfield says he will have a different game plan for the away leg against AEK Larnaca on 20 July.

His side suffered their first competitive defeat of the season last night as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by the Cypriots in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg at Turner's Cross.

"I think we are going to be playing in 35 degrees over there so it’s going to be difficult," Caulfield admitted.

"It will be a different game plan because you are always going to sit in, they will have the ball.

"You will have to see if you can hit them on the counter-attack, but the quality they have it will be difficult.

"Seanie had a situation where he was taken down in the box but he stayed on his feet, showed a lot of honesty.

"Unfortunately, there was a lot of time-wasting and cynical diving by them, but the referee never took a charge of it early on."

Before the defeat, City had been on a run of 26-games unbeaten and are top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

"If someone said at the start of the year it would happen in the second round of Europe you’d say we are going to have a good first half of the season which we had," Caulfield added.

"But we are obviously disappointed, we knew they were a quality side, with five internationals and the way they keep the ball.

Amazing atmosphere tonight! Disappointing result on my last home game but still plenty to play for next week. @CorkCityFC fans 🙏🏼❤️ — Seani Maguire (@Seani_Maguire_) July 13, 2017

"Our intention at home was to try and get in amongst them and try and create chances and in the first half an hour we were good.

"In the second half we thought we could go a bit more at them and we did concede a sloppy goal from a corner and ultimately that was the difference even though we had a few chances at the end."

The first leg game marked the final home game for Sean Maguire and Kevin O’Connor, who will both join Preston North End after the second leg in Cyprus.

"We didn’t really let it get to us," O’Connor said.

"It was a game at the end of the day, for me and Seanie it was more important to go out and get the result.

"We are a bit disappointed with how it went, there wasn’t really much chances in the game. I don’t think their keeper had much to do or our keeper. It was just one of those games where they got the break and the goal."