Sunderland have completed the signing of Irish international Aiden McGeady on a three year deal from Everton.

The fee is undisclosed but the Press Association's North East correspondent reports it to be in the vicinity of £250,000

The 31-year old winger links up with new Sunderland manager Simon Grayson, who brought McGeady to Deepdale on loan last season while managing Preston North End.

It was at Preston where McGeady recovered his form after a long spell out of favour at Everton and a previous unsuccessful loan period at Sheffield Wednesday.

McGeady impressed with his performances at Preston and was awarded the Skybet Championship Player of the Month for February 2017.

Welcome Aiden McGeady and James Vaughan!

Grayson told the club's official website: "Aiden's career speaks volumes. He's been an exceptional player and was an outstanding performer at Preston last season."

McGeady signs for Sunderland alongside striker James Vaughan who scored 24 goals in 37 appearances for Bury in League One last season.