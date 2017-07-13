Former FIFA executive committee member turned whistleblower Chuck Blazer has died at the age of 72.

The American, who revealed in 2013 that he had been diagnosed with cancer and diabetes, was banned from football activity for life by world football's governing body in July 2015.

The ban was announced by FIFA's ethics committee for his "many acts of misconduct" at FIFA and as general secretary of the CONCACAF confederation.

This was after Blazer pleaded guilty in the US court to charges of football-related corruption, including accepting bribes to vote for South Africa to host the 2010 World Cup.

Blazer's death was announced by his lawyers, Eric Corngold and Mary Mulligan, who said in a statement: "We are truly saddened by the passing of our client and friend, Chuck Blazer.

"During his 20 years as CONCACAF general secretary, Chuck Blazer was instrumental in bringing the federation into the modern age. His misconduct, for which he accepted full responsibility, should not obscure Chuck's positive impact on international soccer."

Blazer admitted in June 2015 that he and others took bribes totalling US$10m for South Africa to host the 2010 World Cup and an undisclosed sum for Morocco's unsuccessful bid to host the 1998 tournament.

Blazer

The revelation, contained in a plea bargain published by the US Department of Justice, came little more than 24 hours after Sepp Blatter announced he would be standing down as FIFA president as a corruption scandal gripped world football's governing body.

"I and others on the FIFA executive committee agreed to accept bribes in conjunction with the selection of South Africa as the host nation for the 2010 World Cup," Blazer said in his testimony.

"Beginning in, or around, 2004 and continuing to 2011, I and others on the FIFA executive committee agreed to accept bribes in conjunction with the selection of South Africa as the host nation for the 2010 World Cup."

Blazer said bribes and kickbacks were also commonplace in the CONCACAF tournaments run in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The statement from his lawyers added that Blazer regretted his conduct.

"The May 27, 2015 announcement of the Department of Justice's corruption case involving FIFA and CONCACAF made Chuck Blazer's important, multi-year cooperation in the investigation public," the statement continued.