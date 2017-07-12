Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny is confident his side can score the away goal they will need in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier with Rosenborg.

The Lilywhites were held to a 1-1 draw with their Norwegian opponents at Oriel Park after Tore Reginisussen’s 44th-minute goal cancelled out David McMillan opener, thanks to a momentary lapse of concentration at the back.

It was harsh on Dundalk who were the better team throughout and they impressed against a side who have been regulars in the group stages of European competition over the last few years.

Kenny was left to rue that leveller, coming as it did just before the half-time whistle.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "I thought we started brilliantly and the players were very confident in possession. Robbie Benson and Michael Duffy had great chances just before David scored.

"Rosenborg are always going to create a couple of chances against you, that’s why they’re such a good side but it was just a real sickening blow to concede that goal just before half-time.

"I’d have to see it again but it might have gone in off Brian Gartland. He thinks himself it went in off him and it was a disappointing goal to concede really."

The Dundalk boss believes the tie is very much alive and while his side now know that a scoreless draw won’t be enough for them in the second leg, he believes they can score the goals they need.

Kenny is hoping to draw the experience his side gained from last season when they came through a Champions League qualifier against FH Hafnarfjordur having drawn the first leg 1-1 at home.

"We’re very much still in it," he insisted. "It’s 1-1 and we’re in the same situation as we were last year against Hafnarfjordur, it was 1-1 in the home tie.

"We seem to be able to score away from home. It will be different out there, there will be a full crowd and the home form is good but we have the capacity to score away goals.

"We’ve gone and scored away against better teams than Rosenborg. They’re a formidable team but we’ve shown the capacity to do that in the past and we must believe we can do that again."