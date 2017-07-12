Mesut Ozil has revealed it is "definitely my preference to stay" at Arsenal.

Like Alexis Sanchez, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City during the summer transfer window, German playmaker Ozil is entering the final year of his current contract.

The 28-year-old, signed from Real Madrid in September 2013, maintains he is hopeful of being able to continue his career at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking at the launch of Arsenal's third kit in Sydney, Ozil said in quotes posted on the club's official website:

"It is definitely my preference to stay. It is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal.

"Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss about the future.

"For now the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I'm back in London, we will sit down and discuss."