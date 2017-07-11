Bohemians have today announced the signing of defender Dan Casey from Sunderland.
The 19-year-old, who can play at right-back or centre-back, signs after four years with Sunderland and has already featured in Bohs' friendly against FC United of Manchester on Saturday.
A graduate of St Joseph's Boys AFC, he has represented Ireland at international level up to and including Under-19 level.
Bohemians manager Keith Long said he was delighted to sign Casey.
"I've known Dan since he was with St Joseph's. He was a very sought-after player before going over to Sunderland.
"I'm delighted to sign him. He's a big, powerful lad. He's a player who I believe will be a good addition to the squad.
"We've got someone coming home who is hungry to succeed and who wants to play.
"He's had four years as a young pro at Sunderland and has played at Under-23 level there. Now he wants first-team football.
"I think we've got someone who feels he's got a bit of a point to prove and I believe he will do that at Dalymount."
The club say it is likely that Casey will, subject to international clearance, go straight into the first-team squad for Bohs' trip to play Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Friday.