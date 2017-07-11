Bohemians have today announced the signing of defender Dan Casey from Sunderland.

The 19-year-old, who can play at right-back or centre-back, signs after four years with Sunderland and has already featured in Bohs' friendly against FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

A graduate of St Joseph's Boys AFC, he has represented Ireland at international level up to and including Under-19 level.

Bohemians manager Keith Long said he was delighted to sign Casey.

"I've known Dan since he was with St Joseph's. He was a very sought-after player before going over to Sunderland.

"I'm delighted to sign him. He's a big, powerful lad. He's a player who I believe will be a good addition to the squad.

"We've got someone coming home who is hungry to succeed and who wants to play.

"He's had four years as a young pro at Sunderland and has played at Under-23 level there. Now he wants first-team football.

"I think we've got someone who feels he's got a bit of a point to prove and I believe he will do that at Dalymount."

The club say it is likely that Casey will, subject to international clearance, go straight into the first-team squad for Bohs' trip to play Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Friday.