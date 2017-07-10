Sean Maguire says he's on a mission to show new Preston North End boss Alex Neill why Simon Grayson brought him over from Cork City, and take the Championship by storm in the process.

Maguire agreed a deal with the Lilywhites at the start of June, but doesn't head to Deepdale until the end of this month.

The Kilkenny man has been on fire for the Leesiders, and though Grayson's recent departure to Sunderland wasn't ideal ahead of his looming link-up, Maguire is taking it in his stride as he aims to impress ex-Norwich manager Neill.

With defender Kevin O'Connor making the switch too and a healthy Irish contingent already at the club, the prolific striker is relishing the chance to make his mark - with a planned meet-up with the Preston squad when they come to Fota Island for a pre-season training camp this weekend.

"It's obviously a funny one, the manager who's signed me is gone to Sunderland but I wish him all the best," Maguire told RTÉ's Soccer Republic programme.

"The opportunity came for him and he obviously thinks it's the right one.

"Myself and Kevin O'Connor are going to go down for a couple of days [to Fota Island], meet our new team-mates, get in with the lads and get to know the boys. I'll be looking forward to that.

"I'm very excited to show the new manager what I can do. He probably doesn't know much about me and Kevin. I can't wait in a couple of weeks' time to show him what I can do.

"Me and Kev are best mates. We're always with each other. Hopefully we can help each other settle in and go over there and show the English Championship what we can do."

