Over the weekend the FAI brought charges against "members of Athlone Town", following an investigation into match-fixing and irregular betting patterns.

The organisation began the investigation regarding potential breaches of its rules after UEFA flagged up irregular betting patterns during Athlone's match against Longford Town in May.

UEFA had informed the FAI that there was "clear and overwhelming evidence" of suspicious betting patterns in Athlone's 3-1 defeat.

RTÉ Soccer correspondent Tony O'Donoghue has been speaking to the PFAI Stuart Gilhooly who represents the Athlone Town players.

Gilhooly says that the players are "absolutely adamant that they have done nothing wrong".

He said that the "allegations will be defended in full", and that "if there is a finding against the players it will be appealed and if necessary appeals will be considered as far as the Court of Arbitration for Sport or indeed court proceedings."

