Wayne Rooney hopes his return to boyhood club Everton can help end their long wait for a trophy.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal with the club he left in 2004 after a success-laden spell at Manchester United and wants to have a similar effect with the Toffees, whose last piece of silverware came with their 1995 FA Cup win.

"Thirteen years ago I went to United with the intention of winning trophies and I have been fortunate to be a part of one of the most successful periods in the club's history," said Rooney, who won 12 major honours, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

"I have come back to Everton because I believe Ronald Koeman is building a team that can win something and I look forward to playing my part in making that a reality for the club I have supported since I was a boy."

Rooney added on Everton TV: "I really feel now the club is moving in the right direction, bringing the right calibre of players in. I want to be part of it and hopefully part of a successful Everton team.

"I'm excited by the signings the club have made. This club is moving forward. This football club should be winning trophies and we're taking huge steps to being involved and trying to win trophies.

"There will be pressure on me to perform, but I'm ready to go. I believe I can help move this club forward and be more successful on the pitch.

"It's a great feeling to be back"

"With the new stadium in the pipeline, it's an exciting time to be an Everton player, to be an Everton fan.

"It's on us players to make those times even more exciting by giving them good performances and try to help them be successful and bring trophies to the club.

"It's a great feeling to be back. I'm ecstatic - I just cannot wait to get back playing.

"I've kept it quiet for the last 13 years - but I've actually been wearing Everton pyjamas at home with my kids."

Rooney left United as their all-time leading scorer with 253 goals to his credit and also arrives at Goodison as the leading goalscorer in England's history.

It is that wealth of experience - not the last 12 months which saw Rooney's form and role dwindle at Old Trafford - manager Koeman believes will make a difference.

"Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality - he knows how to win titles and I'm really happy he's decided to come home," he said.

"He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don't have any doubts about his qualities. It's fantastic he's here."

Rooney's arrival will shortly be followed by the departure of fellow striker Romelu Lukaku in the opposite direction.

A potential world-record deal, with United paying £75million up front, was agreed on Saturday and should be concluded when the squad touch down in Los Angeles - where Lukaku is holidaying with close friend and new team-mate Paul Pogba - for their pre-season tour.