Wayne Rooney has confirmed he has rejoined Everton from Manchester United.

The 31-year-old has issued a statement thanking United for the past 13 years and expressing his happiness at returning to his boyhood club.

Rooney, who was filmed at Everton's training ground on Saturday, left the Toffees for Old Trafford in 2004 and returns after winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League with United.

Everton announced Rooney had signed on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Rooney said: "It is some time since I said that the only Premier League club I would play for other than Manchester United was Everton, so I am delighted that the move has happened.

"Thirteen years ago I went to United with the intention of winning trophies and I have been fortunate to be a part of one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

"I have come back to Everton because I believe Ronald Koeman is building a team that can win something and I look forward to playing my part in making that a reality for the club I have supported since a boy."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said: "Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality - he knows how to win titles and I'm really happy he's decided to come home.

"He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don't have any doubts about his qualities. It's fantastic he's here."

Rooney burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old with Everton and moved to United in a £27million deal two years later.

United manager Jose Mourinho said: "It is no secret that I have long been an admirer of Wayne. He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come.

"It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton. His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future."