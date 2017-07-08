Manchester United have announced that they have agreed a fee worth up to a possible £100million with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Red Devils are understood to have struck a deal worth an initial £75million with the Merseysiders for the Belgium international.

There will be a further £15million in add-ons and Wayne Rooney is now believed to be part of the deal, valuing him at £10million in a return to Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old Lukaku scored 25 goals in the Premier League last season for the Toffees but appears set to move to Old Trafford, subject to passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Reports on Friday night suggested Chelsea had matched United's bid for the former Anderlecht forward, but the Premier League champions appear to have been pipped to the post.

News that a £75m transfer had been agreed for the in-demand striker broke on Thursday morning but senior Everton sources rebuffed the claims.

Now it appears a matter of when, not if, Lukaku will swap Goodison Park for pastures new in a deal that is reported to be worth around £100m in total.

Tare also gathering pace for Wayne Rooney's return to Everton from Old Trafford.

Despite United sources initially denying Rooney's departure was linked to the Lukaku transfer, reports on Friday suggested the club's record goalscorer will be included in the package.