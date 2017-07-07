Goals from Eddie Dsane and Danny Morrissey saw Finn Harps record a deserved 2-0 victory over Drogheda United at United Park on Friday.

It took the visitors just four minutes to take the lead at United Park and it came through the first chance of the game.

Harps winger Eddie Dsane saw himself fouled by the backtracking Sean Brennan on the edge of the box. Dsane took the free kick himself and sent it over the wall and into the net past the rooted McGuinness.

Caolan McAleer was next to have an effort for Harps on 21 minutes as his curling effort was saved low by McGuinness.

McAleer was again at the centre of the action on the half hour mark as he went closer again. The Harps midfielder won the ball off McGuigan on the edge of the box but his effort, one-on-one with McGuinness was saved by the Drogheda net minder.

Ciaran McGuigan was at fault for Drogheda less than ten minutes later as he gifted the ball to Dsane but the Harps goal-scorer this time fired his shot over the bar.

After the break, McAleer picked up where he had left off and was the first player to have an effort on goal as his strong effort was saved by the diving McGuinness.

Drogheda had two chances in quick succession on the hour mark, both from set pieces. The first came as Thomas Byrne’s free kick was headed behind for a corner. The corner, delivered by Sean Brennan was met by the head of Buckley but his effort was always rising.

The game hit a quiet period but Harps would seal the three points with the next real chance of the game with sixteen minutes to play.

Sean Houston found himself in possession in the middle of the park, looked up and played a brilliant through ball to Danny Morrissey.

The striker, one-on-one with McGuinness, managed to get his shot off before colliding with the Drogheda keeper as the ball rolled into the net to double the visitors’ lead.

The closest Drogheda would go to getting a goal back was through nothing more than a half chance as Adam Wixted’s cross-come-shot ended up on the roof of the net.

Harps almost made it three with six minutes to play as McAleer again found space to shoot but McGuinness was more than equal to the effort producing a superb fingertip save.

Eddie Dsane celebrates scoring a goal with his Finn Harps teammates

Drogheda United: Stephen McGuinness; Lloyd Buckley, Kevin Farragher (Ciaran McGuigan 23’), Luke Gallagher, Conor Kane; Sean Brennan (c), Sean Thornton (Jamie Hollywood 80’), Ryan McEvoy, Jake Hyland, Thomas Byrne; Ryan Masterson (Adam Wixted 67’).

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Damien McNulty, Packie Mailey, Killian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll (c); Sean Houston, Ethan Boyle, Caolan McAleer (Pascal Millien 89’), Paddy McCourt (Gareth Harkin 72’); Eddie Dsane, Danny Morrissey (Barry Molloy 79’).

Referee: Graham Kelly.

