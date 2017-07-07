Galway United 3-1 Limerick

Galway United gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a three-one win over Limerick at Eamonn Deacy Park.

First half goals from Ronan Murray and Padraic Cunningham set the Tribesmen on their way before substitute Eoin McCormack sealed the result five minutes from time. Garbhan Coughlan pulled one back for Neil McDonald's men in stoppage time.

The hosts made one change from their 1-1 draw in Inchicore. Padraic Cunningham replaced former Limerick striker Vinny Faherty up front, while Norwich City loanee Joe Crowe made his debut in place of Shaun Kelly.

The opening stages were dominated by Limerick despite their numerical disadvantage in midfield. Chiedozie Ogbene's pace caused Galway's backline serious problems early on, and they struggled to neutralise him for the entirety of the first forty-five.

For all their dominance on the ball, the Blues failed to net despite having more than a handful of chances. New boy Joe Crowe looked comfortable on the ball and he was the instigator of the first opening for the visitors.

Picking up possession on the right flank, Crowe advanced without being pressed. Ogbene's movement drew Galway defenders towards him, and Crowe delivered a pin-point switch across the face of the box onto the foot of Rodrigo Tosi.

Tosi has netted double figures in the league this season, but he would miss the target on this occasion. Perhaps having too much time, the Brazilian fired over from eight yards with only Conor Winn to beat.

Minutes later, Ogbene raced down the left flank and Winn committed to win the ball. The keeper missed, but the forward failed to find the right pass to his strike partner in the middle of the box with an open goal beckoning.

Just past the half-hour mark, the Dyke Road venue was sent into raptures as Murray notched a strike that will contend for goal of the season honours.

Murray took possession on his chest before volleying into the far corner of the net from thirty-five yards to stun Brendan Clarke in the Limerick goal.

Limerick, however, failed to re-focus and ninety seconds later, the Tribesmen doubled their advantage.

Turning his marker, Padraic Cunningham raced onto a through ball and fired low to the near post to put the hosts firmly in the driver's seat.

Limerick huffed and puffed in the second half but failed to craft one big opportunity. As Shane Keegan looked to see out the result, substitute McCormack capitalised on sloppy Limerick defending to seal the points with a tidy finish eight minutes from time.

Garbhan Coughlan grabbed a consolation in stoppage time with a brilliant solo effort, but it was too late for Limerick.

The result moves Keegan's men off the foot of the table and gives them something to build on ahead of what will be a tough run-in to avoid he drop

Galway: Conor Winn; Colm Horgan, Lee Grace, Stephen Folan, Marc Ludden; Alex Byrne, Gavan Holohan (Conor Melody, 87), David Cawley; Kevin Devaney, Padraic Cunningham (Eoin McCormack, 77), Ronan Murray (Gary Shanahan, 90).

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Joe Crowe, Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams, David O'Connor; Dean Clarke (Garbhan Coughlan, 60), Shane Duggan, Bastien Hery, Lee-J Lynch (Stephen Kenny, 81); Rodrigo Tosi (John O'Flynn, 60), Chiedozie Ogbene.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).