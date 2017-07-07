Republic of Ireland striker Jonathan Walters is on his way to Burnley, the club announced that he has signed a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old will join his new team-mates on Monday when the side travel to Ireland for a pre-season training camp.

There will be plenty of familiar faces around as fellow Ireland internationals Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Stephen Ward and Kevin Long are all at the club.

Walters, who will wear squad number 19 at Turf Moor, moved from Stoke for an undisclosed fee. He spent seven years at Stoke and made over 250 appearances.