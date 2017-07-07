Paris St Germain are unwilling to negotiate with Barcelona over star playmaker Marco Verratti, according to the president of the Catalan club.

Italy midfielder Verratti has been linked with Barca throughout the summer, with LaLiga rivals Real Madrid also reported to be interested in the player.

However, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu told the Sport newspaper that PSG are unwilling to consider letting Verratti go, but claims the player wants to move to the Nou Camp.

"(Verratti) is a technician. Our coaching staff want him to come and we know that he wants to come to Barcelona," Bartomeu said.

"The fact that there is no exit clause is a problem because you cannot go there to sign a player. PSG do not want to negotiate."

Bartomeu rejected suggestions that star players at the club - namely Lionel Messi - had made any demands either this summer or in the past about player recruitment or coaching appointments.

Wales international striker Hal Robson-Kanu has signed an improved three-year deal with West Bromwich Albion to keep him at the Premier League club side until 2020.

The 28-year-old joined West Brom from Championship side Reading last August and scored three goals in 29 league games as the club finished 10th in the standings.

"I'm delighted because it's an opportunity to build on the good work we did last season and now I'm just looking forward to the new one," Robson-Kanu told the club's website.

"It was an easy decision. I've enjoyed my time here playing under Tony Pulis. It was a strong season and I want to build on the good work and contribute to a more successful future."

Huddersfield Town's spending spree continued with the Premier League club signing defender Mathias Jorgensen from Danish champions FC Copenhagen on a three-year contract, making him manager David Wagner's 10th signing this transfer window.

The Denmark international has played 269 matches for Copenhagen and won 10 trophies in two stints at the club, starting in 2007. The 27-year-old also played for Dutch team PSV Eindhoven, winning the Dutch Super Cup in 2013.

"He is a very complete defender with great experience of being successful in every league he has played in, which served us well with the signings we made last season too," Wagner told the club's website.

"His athleticism and football intelligence will be big assets in the Premier League, for sure, and he is a super professional character, which will fit in with our current group of players very well."

Jorgensen, nicknamed Zanka, is Huddersfield's sixth recruit in four days as the club prepare for their first top-tier season in 45 years.