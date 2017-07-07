Drogheda United v Finn Harps, 7.45pm

It's probably too early in the season to call this a relegation must-win for either side but with the sides just separated by a point and far too close to the bottom of the table for comfort, a win would be a huge boost for either of them.

Hosts Drogheda sit just a point above basement side Galway and are struggling to find any semblance of form at the moment, although their last win did come against tonight's opponents.

Harps come into the game fresh, having enjoyed a free weekend last time out, although they have been rocked by the exit of Ciaran O'Connor who has been on loan from Dundalk.

Team news

Drogheda must plan without the injured trip of Gavin Brennan, Colm Deasy and Stephen Elliott. Thomas Byrne returns to the squad following suspension while Richie Purdy has overcome a hamstring complaint.

Harps' central defender Packie Mailey along with midfield veterans Barry Molloy and Paddy McCourt are struggling to be fit. Mailey missed the last game in Dundalk due to injury while Molloy only came on for the latter stages of the game in Oriel Park.

Gaffer talk

Pete Mahon (Drogheda) "The players would have to be living under a rock not to know the importance of Friday’s game. We’ve underperformed for too long and now is the time to answer our critics.

"We have home advantage which will hopefully give us another slight edge as the losers will have their backs firmly against the wall.

"I think all the teams around us have been getting the odd result lately as well as strengthening in the transfer market and it’s up to us to do the same."

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps) "We need a big improvement to get anything out of this game. Drogheda might be just below us in the table but they beat us comfortably in Ballybofey earlier in the season. We didn’t have a shot on target that night. It wasn’t as if we are that poor but they just dominated that game.

"Drogheda have plenty of very good players like Sean and Gavin Brennan, Stephen Elliott and Sean Thornton so we’re going to really have to be at the top of our game to get a result at United Park"

Galway United v Limerick, 7.45pm

Bottom side Galway welcome Limerick to Eamon Deacy Park in desperate need of a win. The Tribesmen threw away the chance to claim all three points against St Patrick's Athletic last week and now that they need to start winning games sooner rather than later.

Limerick sit comfortably mid-table and given Bray Wanderers struggles off the pitch, may even see their thoughts turning to the prospect of pushing for a European place.

Team news

Galway's only injury concerns is Aaron Conway, who pulled up in training on Thursday morning.

Limerick have a full squad to choose from with the exception of defender Barry Cotter (knee). The club also hope that new signings, defender Joe Crowe and winger Henry Cameron, will be cleared in time to join the matchday squad.

Gaffer talk

Shane Keegan (Galway) "Limerick will provide our players with a real defensive test. You could argue that Tosi and Ogbene are one best partnerships in the league. They’re well balanced and the team plays to both of their strengths, so it will be a big test for us.

"If we can handle that side of things, I’d be confident that we can create chances again and get on the scoresheet.

"The fact that we’re the home side, there is no reason for us not to start the game at a quick tempo and keep that going. I thought that last week was our best start to a game in a while, we have to carry that forward now."

Neil McDonald (Limerick) "The victory in Drogheda has definitely made us look up the league, which is great. There is a big gap in between now but we’re going to try to make that gap a little bit bigger so we’re not looking over our shoulder," Neil told LimerickFC.ie.

"We want to look up as much as we possibly can and by doing that we have to put both aspects of our play together – defensively and attacking wise – and make sure we give ourselves a chance to win more games.

"Galway is going to be a tough place to go. Looking at their results over the last few weeks, they haven’t won in seven. But they’re the only team to take points off Cork and that was at home. They’re only getting beaten by the odd goal. It will be difficult but it’s certainly a task we’re capable of coming away from with some points."