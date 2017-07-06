Derry City's Europa League campaign came to a disappointing end at the Showgrounds as they were beaten 4-1 on the night by Danish side FC Midtjylland, who triumphed 10-2 on aggregate.

The Superliga side fully deserved their comfortable win, with striker Paul Onuachu grabbing a hat-trick.

Young defender Scott Whiteside was given his second ever start for City, as he came in for the injury Aaron Barry, while Lukas Schubert replaced Rory Patterson, who dropped to the bench.

The Danes raced into a seventh-minute lead after Andre Romer's run and clever cross found Onuachu, who made no mistake, side-footing home past City keeper Gerard Doherty.

Midtjylland went close to adding a second on two occasions but Onuachu was denied by Doherty and Janus Drachmann then fired wide.

Despite being on the back foot for long periods in the opening quarter, the home side slowly got into the game and they went close on 25 minutes, but Ronan Curtis' 20 yard volley was straight at Midtjylland keeper Jesper Hansen.

City conceded a second goal when their Achilles heel came back to haunt them on 38 minutes as Jakob Poulsen's right-wing corner found Onuachu and the striker blasted home from 10 yards.

Derry deservedly pulled one back on 41 minutes as Aaron McEneff picked up a loose ball before racing into the Midtjylland box, where he calmly side-footed through Hansen's legs.

Onuachu went close to completely his hat-trick on 48 minutes as his close-range strike was somehow kept out at point-blank range by Doherty as Tim Sparv fired the rebound wide.

Substitute Gustav Wikheim netted Midtjylland's third goal on 59 minutes as the Norwegian latched onto Onuachu's pass before drilling the ball home past Doherty, despite the keeper's best attempts to try and keep it out.

Ten minutes later, Onuachu finally completed his hat-trick as another Poulsen pass released Wikheim inside the box and his clever flick found the Nigerian striker who side footed home from close range.

In the closing minutes, Doherty had to make another top save to keep out Tim Sparv's long-range drive.

Derry City: G Doherty, Monaghan, Whiteside (Todd 71), Jarvis, B Doherty; Schubert, McEneff, Low, Holden (Timlin 76), Curtis; Boyle (Patterson 62)

Midtjylland: J Hansen, Romer (Nissen 70), Riis (K Hansen HT), Korcsmar, Dal Hende; Sparv; Drachmann, Poulsen; Kroon (Wikheim 58), Onuachu, Hassan

Referee: Mr Rade Obrenovic (Slovenia)