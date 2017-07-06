Bray Wanderers have released a statement this afternoon saying they have secured enough funding to carry the club through the remainder of the season and into 2018.

In the statement, club chairman Denis O'Connor apologised for the unease caused by the club's "honesty" in outlining their financial difficulties last week.

The club have written to the PFAI assuring them that all player contracts will be honoured, the statement says.

"The club are pleased to announce that within the past week funding has been organised to fulfil the remainder of the season and into 2018.

"We regret the unease caused by our honesty and the concern it caused to our fans/players/coaches/our fellow clubs in the League of Ireland and their fans/FAI and the greater football community including St. Joseph's Boys plus the Wicklow leagues."

"To all, my apologies.

"We had a very busy week and are now in a better place because the call was answered by people in County Wicklow and South Dublin.

At half-time during last Friday's 3-0 home defeat to Dundalk, Bray Wanderers released a statement bemoaning poor attendances and asserting that it was "not viable" to run a League of Ireland clubs with such a level of support.

On Monday, O'Connor told RTE's Soccer Republic that he could not offer supporters any assurances about the club's future.

On Sunday, the PFAI reported that Bray Wanderers had been informed that there was only enough money to cover their wages for another week.

According to the statement, the funding will enable the club to honour these contracts.

The statement, signed by O'Connor as chairman and director, finishes by saying that Bray Wanderers are "back in business."

The FAI have since released a statement welcoming today's at Bray Wanderers.

"The Football Association of Ireland is encouraged that Bray Wanderers FC have declared that they have received the necessary funding to complete the 2017 SSE Airtricity League season.

"The club will now be required to provide the Independent Licensing Committee with confirmation as to their current financial status and adhere to the protocol set down by the Committee in relation to maintaining a Licence for the current season."