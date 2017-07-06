SSE Airtricity League champions Dundalk begin their UEFA Champions League campaign this year with a tough tie against Norwegian giants Rosenborg and both home and away games will be live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

First up is the home leg of their second qualifying round tie in Oriel Park on Wednesday 12 July with the trip to Trondheim the following Wednesday 19 July.

Peter Collins will present live coverage of both games alongside Richie Sadlier and Alan Cawley with commentary from George Hamilton and Stuart Byrne and Tony O’Donoghue reporting.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LIVE – Second qualifying round, first leg, Wednesday 12 July, 7.30pm (KO 7.45pm) on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LIVE – Second qualifying round, second leg - Wednesday 19 July at 6.0pm (KO 6.15pm) on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player