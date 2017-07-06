Defender Joe Crowe has revealed Wes Hoolahan's glowing reports about the Airtricity League convinced him to make the move from Norwich to Limerick.

Limerick FC unveiled their new signing on a loan deal from the Canaries on Thursday.

Belfast-born Crowe, 19, is a Northern Ireland underage international and admitted he has little knowledge of the league, with 40-times capped Republic of Ireland playmaker Hoolahan's input proving key.

"I’m very happy to be here," Crowe told his new club's website.

"I can’t wait to get started. My first few days have been very enjoyable; all the lads have made me feel very welcome.

"I don’t know much about the league, I’ve just spoken to a couple of people about it. I spoke to Wes Hoolahan and he said it’s a very good standard – it’s a lot better than what people make it out to be. It will be good for me and hopefully it will be good for the team too."

It's Crowe’s first loan move from the Championship club and asked what his hopes are, and what supporters can expect to see from him, he said: "I want to get as many games as possible, as much experience out of it as possible, win games and hopefully push on up the table.

"I’m tough-tackling, I have a will to win, I try to play a bit but I’ll not take any risks."

The club are hopeful that Crowe’s move – subject to international clearance – will be confirmed in time for him to come into contention for Friday’s Premier Division trip to Galway United.