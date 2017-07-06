Jonathan Walters looks set to join the already healthy Irish contingent at Burnley for an agreed fee of €2.3 million.

Walters is reported to be enticed by the lengthier contract on offer at Burnley than is available at his current club.

Back in 2015 Stoke had been initially reluctant to offer Walters a two-and-a-half-year deal, but they eventually did, meaning he is under contract until next summer.

By contrast, Burnley are guaranteeing Walters a two-year contract and it is expected there will be the offer of a third which would keep the Republic of Ireland striker at the club through to 2020.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes will not stand in Jonathan Walters' way after accepting he wants to join the Irish contingent at Burnley.

"It seems that maybe Jon could take the option of a move to Burnley," Hughes told the Sentinel.



"I haven't had the opportunity to speak to him about it. I think it's something that maybe he wants to make happen, but irrespective of that, if it falls through we would be more than happy because Jon coming back to the club would be fine.



"Maybe at this point of his career Jon feels that he needs a bit more security in terms of length of contract which maybe we weren't prepared to match what he's got on the table.



"If he does go, we will look back on his time here with fond memories. He's been a huge part of the success of the club in the Premier League and his contribution will never be underestimated."

Currently 33 years old, Walters signed for Stoke City from Ipswich Town in 2010. He has scored 43 Premier League goals in 226 appearances for Stoke City in the intervening seven years, establishing himself as the club's top scorer in the Premier League era.

Burnley already boast four Irish internationals in their squad - Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Stephen Ward and Kevin Long.

Senior Everton sources insist no deal has been reached or fee agreed for the sale of striker Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

News that a £75million transfer had been agreed for the 24-year-old Belgium striker broke on Thursday morning.

However, sources at Everton maintain no deal or agreement has been reached.

Leicester have completed the signing of Vicente Iborra from Sevilla on a four-year deal.



The midfielder joins for an undisclosed fee, reportedly around #12million, to become the Foxes' second major signing of the summer.



Iborra captained Sevilla for the last two years and played twice against Leicester when the Foxes knocked the Spanish side out of the Champions League last season.

Swansea City have completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa from Las Palmas for a fee of £11 million.

He has been signed on a four year contract.

Mesa becomes the third most expensive signing in Swansea's history after Borja Baston and Wilfried Bony.

Mesa, 28, played over a 100 matches for Las Palmas since joining in 2010 and made 35 league appearances last season as the club ended their second season in 14th place in the Spanish top tier.

His pass-completion rate of 91.4 per cent was ranked as the fourth highest in LaLiga last season and Clement knew of Mesa's ability from his time working as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015.