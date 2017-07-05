Celtic have left the Scottish football authorities in no doubt that they expect them to revisit the Rangers 'big tax case' after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

The tax authority scored a binding victory in a long-running dispute over about £50m in payments made to Rangers players and staff through Employee Benefit Trusts from 2001 until 2009, following an appeal by the oldco club's liquidators.

Rangers were fined £250,000 in February 2013 after a Scottish Premier League-appointed commission ruled the club had breached rules by deliberately failing to disclose "side letters" detailing many of the payments in advance.

However, the three-man panel, chaired by judge Lord Nimmo Smith, ruled that Rangers had gained no "unfair competitive advantage" from doing so and should suffer no sporting sanction or penalty.

That ruling was made in between two tax tribunals which ruled largely in favour of the Murray Group, the former majority shareholder of the liquidated club. But those decisions were reversed in the Court of Session in 2015 and there is no avenue for appeal following the unanimous decision by five Supreme Court judges.

The clamour for fresh sanctions in some quarters has intensified after the Supreme Court ruling strengthened arguments that Rangers won titles and other trophies with players they would not have been able to afford if they had been paying the correct tax.

A statement by Celtic read: "We note today's decision by the Supreme Court. Celtic's position on this issue has been consistent - that this has always been a matter for the courts of law and also the Scottish football authorities, whose rules are intended to uphold sporting integrity.

"In 2013, we expressed surprise - shared by many observers and supporters of the game - over the findings of the SPL commission that no competitive or sporting advantage had resulted. Today's decision only re-affirms that view.

"We are sure now that the footballing authorities in Scotland will wish to review this matter. Celtic awaits the outcome of their review."

The Scottish Professional Football League, which assumed control of the top flight following a merger in June 2013, had earlier issued a brief statement on the matter.

A spokesman said: "The board of the SPFL notes today's judgement of the Supreme Court. We will now take time to examine the judgement in detail and to consider any implications for the SPFL."

The Scottish Football Association dropped its investigation into the matter days after starting one, when the SPL took on the case in 2012.