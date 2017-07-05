Cork City v Levadia Tallinn, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm

John Caulfield said Cork City's passionate fanbase has "a huge role to play" if they're to extend their European odyssey.

The Leesiders - top of the Airtiricty League Premier Division table and yet to be beaten this term - welcome Levadia Tallinn to Turner’s Cross on Thursday night with a 2-0 Europa League first-round first-leg qualifying lead to protect.

Garry Buckley’s free-kick and Steven Beattie's terrific drive earned a fine win on the road last week.

A large crowd is expected at Turner’s Cross as Cork look to finish off the job, and boss Caulfield wants the fans to make their presence felt.

"You only get a certain number of games in Europe each year, if you’re lucky, and the ticket sales look very strong, so we expect another huge crowd because our supporters have a huge role to play," he said.

"I think it is a different type of game now.

"Overall, I felt we were very good in the first half and I think 2-0 was a fair reflection of the game. At the same time, they know about us now and may change their formation.

"They need to come here and score to open the game up, so we need to manage the game properly. It is always a tricky situation because people may assume you are already in the next round, but you’re not and you have to approach the game properly."

Team news

Alan Bennett has returned to light training and will be assessed ahead of kick-off, while Steven Beattie is available again after injury. Johnny Dunleavy, John Kavanagh, Alan Bennett are all out injured. New signing Kieran Sadlier is not eligible to play until the next round.