Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha insists he believes in his players and his rebuilding job despite their shock European exit in Luxembourg.

Four of Caixinha's eight summer signings started the 2-0 defeat by Progres Niederkorn and another two came off the bench as Rangers exited 2-1 on aggregate in the Europa League first qualifying round.

Progres had never won a European tie before and had only scored once, against Glentoran, in 12 matches in UEFA competitions.

Rangers hit the bar three times in the Stade Josy Barthel but struggled to impose themselves on their opponents for large periods of the two legs and the Portuguese coach now finds himself under serious pressure at an early stage in his Ibrox project.

Caixinha, who is set to make Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans his ninth signing, told Rangers TV: "I am always a positive guy and I never give up.

"I believe in this process and it is a tough moment that we are leaving, and we need to face it with all our character, personality and strength, and that is what I am going to do.

"I believe in this process, I believe in these players and I believe in the work that we are going to do.

"I think it is a strong lesson we need to learn from now on, and we need to focus on the positive side that is coming regarding to the future."

The Rangers team bus was surrounded by angry fans on the way out of the stadium and Caixinha was pictured standing in shrubbery conversing with supporters on the other side of a fence, shaking hands with some but was also photographed pointing his finger as a club official tried to usher him away.

And the 46-year-old had a message to the Rangers followers.

"I assume all the responsibility and all the disappointment, and of course, we need to apologise to our fans," he said.

"They have shown their loyalty to the club and they don't deserve this.

"What we need is to keep going and to keep working - working harder, having this game as a strong lesson and keep looking forwards."

Meanwhile, Rangers have lost their long-running dispute over a tax avoidance scheme after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

Lord Hodge announced in court that five Supreme Court judges had unanimously dismissed an appeal by the liquidators of oldco Rangers.

HMRC had lost two earlier tribunal hearings over the Employee Benefit Trust scheme before a ruling in their favour in the Court of Session in Edinburgh in November 2015.