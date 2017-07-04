The Republic of Ireland's final World Cup qualifier against Wales will not take place at the Principality Stadium, and will instead be played at the nearby Cardiff City Stadium, it has been confirmed.

Chris Coleman and his squad have a preference for the smaller venue and have opted to play the 9 October tie, which could prove crucial towards both sides' efforts to qualify for next year's finals in Russia, at the 33,280 stadium.

Wales, who will also face Austria at the Cardiff ground in September, trail Group D leaders Serbia and Ireland by four points with four group games remaining.