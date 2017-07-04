Liam Martin has parted company with Sligo Rovers following the mutual cancellation of his contract at The Showgrounds.

The winger departs Sligo for personal reasons after 18 months into his second spell at the club, having joined from Ballinamallard United

Manager Gerard Lyttle said: "I want to thank Liam for all his efforts with us.

"He has a tremendous attitude, made a big contribution in his time with us, has put everything into it and I know he will be missed by his team-mates and others at the club.

"We wish him the very best for the future."

Meanwhile, Finn Harps have confirmed that striker Ciaran O'Connor's loan spell at the club has come to an end.

Manager Ollie Horgan said of the Dundalk forward: "On behalf of Finn Harps I would all like to thank Ciaran for the commitment he gave us in the League of Ireland Premier Division this season and we wish him well in his career going forward."