Aaron Lennon has returned to Everton for pre-season training.

The former England winger was among the players pictured as the club posted a gallery of photographs of the squad returning to work after the summer break.

Lennon, 30, was detained under the Mental Health Act in May. A statement from the club at the time said the player was "receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness".

Everton have not commented on the latest developments but Lennon was pictured smiling as players were assessed at the club's Finch Farm training ground.

Lennon, a former Leeds and Tottenham player, last played for Ronald Koeman's side in February.