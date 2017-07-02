Limerick have announced the signing of New Zealand winger Henry Cameron and hope he will be able to make his debut in Friday's Premier Division game against Galway United.

The 20-year-old, who has two senior caps for the All Whites, and was recently involved in the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, has signed up until the end of the season and cited the appeal of working with manager Neil McDonald.

Cameron, who worked with the Limerick boss while at English side Blackpool, said: "I was at the Under-20 World Cup and the gaffer called me; he asked me if I wanted to come over and, to be fair, it was a yes straight away because I wanted to work with him again.

"He was brilliant. Personally, he was really good for me because he knew how to manage me and he got the best out of me."

McDonald added: "I expect him to play well, I expect him to take people on and put the ball in the box. He’s a winger that can play both sides, which is excellent. He has two great feet.

"We’re looking forward to working with him again. I had him at Blackpool when I was there. He played the majority of the games before he got injured. I really enjoyed working with him and it will be the same this time at Limerick."