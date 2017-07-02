Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has praised the impact of Republic of Ireland international Jonny Hayes.

The new signing won a penalty against Rapid Vienna on Saturday to allow Moussa Dembele to net for a 1-1 friendly draw.

And Rodgers is excited by the former Aberdeen winger's potential to help his side.

"He made an incredible run from deep to get onto the ball and then go and create the penalty," Rodgers told Celtic TV.

"That's what Jonny can do. He can take you up the pitch.

"I like players with that very fast profile in the wide areas as he can go from one end of the pitch to the other very quickly.

"He has that ability to go inside and outside and I thought he was excellent when he came on.

"He looked a real threat and he worked hard defensively and he's always an outlet with his quality."