Ten-man Sligo Rovers picked up their first win in seven Premier Division outings as they beat Shamrock Rovers at the Showgrounds.

John Russell netted the deciding goal of this encounter with just four minutes played.

The Sligo captain did not see out the game, however, as he was sent off early in the second half following his second yellow card.

The win sees Sligo move three points clear of the relegation zone,

Much speculation has surrounded the future of Sligo's Kieran Sadlier recently with a move to Cork City reported to be imminent.

The former Republic of Ireland underage international played an important role in what could be his last game for the Westerners as he set up the game's opener with just four minutes gone.

His chipped cross finding the head of the waiting Russell, who was offered ample time and space to guide his header into the top corner of Tomer Chencinski's net.

New signings Rhys McCabe and Benny Igiehon are introduced to the fans pic.twitter.com/wWkrIBRSDi — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) July 2, 2017

The Hoops struggled to test Micheál Schlingermann in the Sligo goal during the first half.

Ronan Finn blazed over from 20 yards just past the quarter hour.

While although Simon Madden did well to battle his way through a sea of defenders 15 minutes later, the Bit O'Red net minder was comfortable in dealing with the full-back's subsequent effort.

Ger Lyttle's men, who were without a win in seven going into this one, went close to grabbing a second just before the break.

Chencinski looked to be distracted by the incoming Daniel Kearns who may have got the slightest touch on a Cretaro cross.

The ball almost sneaking between the goalkeeper and his back post with the Hoops number one stranded.

Sligo were reduced to ten men 13 minutes into the second half. Russell, booked just five minutes in, was issued his second yellow after he tangled with Hoops captain Simon Madden.

Schlingermann was alert to push away Finn's speculative effort from distance on 68 as Stephen Bradley's side looked to make the most of their numerical advantage.

The Sligo goalkeeper then showed a strong right hand to fist away Gary Shaw's effort, while Brandon Miele fired over moments later.

Finn's wicked drive darted past the Sligo post six minutes from time.

While the Tallaght men were left to curse their luck again on the stroke of full-time as Mick Leahy swept Roberto Lopes' goal-bound header off the Sligo line after Schlingermann mis-judged the height of Miele's corner from the far side.

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Tobi Adebayo-Rowlong, Seamus Sharkey, Mick Leahy, Regan Donelon; Gary Boylan; Jonah Ayunga (Mikey Place 73), John Russell, Kieran Sadlier; Daniel Kearns (Chris Kenny 65); Raffaele Cretaro (Liam Martin 82).

Shamrock Rovers: Tomer Chencinski; Simon Madden, David Webster, Roberto Lopes, Luke Byrne (Sean Boyd 76); Brandon Miele, Sam Bone (Michael O'Connor 65), Ronan Finn, Ryan Connolly, Trevor Clarke (James Doona 56); Gary Shaw.

Referee: Neil Doyle