Preston North End have added to their Irish contingent by signing Cork City defender Kevin O’Connor for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old joins the English Championship club on a three-year-deal and will link up with them on July 24.

O'Connor's Cork City team-mate Sean Maguire will also join Preston before the start of the new season and they will link-up with Irish internationals Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan.

Speaking about his move, O’Connor told the Preston official website: "I'm delighted to sign, it's a massive opportunity, I'm just looking forward to getting started now and I couldn't be happier to sign.

"From the first minute the club showed an interest in me they were keen to sign me and they were the ones who pursued it. It's a great club, a big club and there's a big fan base here so I'm just excited to get started.

"I know a few of the boys already obviously with Sean [Maguire] moving over and Alan [Browne], that will help me settle in quicker, but I wasn't really thinking of that, I was just delighted to be joining, but that is always helpful when you know a couple of the boys.

"I played against a couple of the boys last year in Boyle and Horgan so I'm just looking forward to seeing all the lads now and getting sorted.

"I can't wait now, as a kid growing up you would be following it and now to actually get the chance to play in it is just exciting and I can't wait to get started."

Cork boss John Caulfield added: "While we never want a player to move on during the season, it shows how far the club has come and it is a fantastic deal for Kevin which puts him at a higher level.

"It also increases his chances of coming into the reckoning for an international call-up as well."

