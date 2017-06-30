John Caulfield professed himself "really happy" with Cork City's superb 2-0 win in Estonia on Thursday night but warned that the tie against Levadia Tallin wasn't over yet.

Goals from Garry Buckley and sub Steven Beattie gave the Premier Division leaders a well-deserved two-goal cushion to bring back to Turner's Cross for the second leg next week.

"We're really happy," manager Caulfield said after the game. "We know Levadia are a very good team.

"Over the 90 minutes, there was no doubt we were the better team.

"In the second half we didn't play as well as I thought we could have. We tried to pass it but our intensity dropped and some of the lads ran out of legs.

"Beattie got a great goal and Mark McNulty made a fantastic save, Levadia probably didn't have too many other chances.

"We're really happy going home with two-nil but as we know, we have to be good next week and try to put the tie away."

Caulfield believed the margin of victory could have been even greater but he's confident of progression next week.

"I thought we could have scored another goal but maybe I'm being over-fussy," he said. "I have to be happy with two-nil.

"To score twice away and a clean sheet means they have to score three times in Cork and based on our defensive record, that will be a tough challenge.

"We'll be looking to do our own stuff and get the next goal to kill the tie off.

"It's a good win and it sets us up next Thursday with an opportunity to get through to the next round."

Levadia lost defender Tabi Manga to two yellow cards before half-time, something that Caulfield said didn't come as a surprise to him.

"We had identified that Tavi the centre-back was ill-disciplined and Seanie (Maguire) could cause him trouble," he said.

"We knew he likes to dive in for the ball and would commit.

"He had been booked and made another rash challenge."