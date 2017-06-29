Stjarnan 0-1 Shamrock Rovers

Gary Shaw's first half goal brought Shamrock Rovers a deserved victory in their Europa League first qualifying round, first leg at the Stjörnuvöllur in Reykjavik.

Following on from Cork City’s win in Estonia earlier in the evening, the result in Iceland marked a milestone 100th win in European club competition by a League of Ireland side.

Rovers now take their fully merited lead, and with that vital away goal, into next Thursday’s second leg as Czech side Mlada Boleslav await the winners in the second round.

But it was Stjarnan who started on the front foot, producing the first chance of the match on four minutes.

Left-back Josef Josefsson showed his pace down the left to pull the ball back across the 18-yard line.

Luke Byrne, passed fit following a shoulder injury, put his body on the line to block Holmbert Fridjonsson’s drive out for a corner.

From that, Rovers’ keeper Tomer Chencinski only partially cleared. The ball was whipped over again from the left by Hilmar Halldorsson for skipper Baldur Sigurdsson to power a header just over the top.

Stjarnan maintained their positive start and had Rovers in trouble at the back again on nine minutes.

Halldorsson’s free kick on the diagonal was nodded down by six foot four inch winger Fridjonsson. But Johann Laxdal blew the opening as he got right under his left foot shot from close range to balloon his effort way over the bar.

Rovers soon got their passing game going as they settled to work the home defence for the first time five minutes later.

Simon Madden’s ball in from the right was loosely headed away by a defender. And though Brandon Miele latched onto it, Daniel Laxdal bravely blocked the shot from just inside the area.

That gave Rovers confidence with Shaw looping a header over the crossbar minutes later from Miele’s volleyed cross.

Rovers then really carved Strjarnan open for the first time on 24 minutes.

Graham Burke’s sublime ball put skipper Ronan Finn in behind on the right; the low cross was put out for a Rovers’ first corner of the game by Josefsson off the toe of the lurking Shaw.

Bjornsson became the first keeper to be stretched, and on the double at that, just past the half hour.

Trevor Clarke’s tenacity set up Finn whose drive from distance was tipped over by the home keeper.

Seconds later, Madden brought the best out of Bjornsson again with a stinging shot the keeper turned round a post.

The pressure then told on 38 minutes as Rovers got their deserved goal.

Miele’s corner from the right was only flapped away by Bjornsson.

Dave Webster’s effort was blocked before the ball broke for Shaw to stab home from close range.

Rovers were well on top now and Finn brought another diving save from the overworked Bjornsson just before the break.

The second half was less noteworthy, the first opening not arriving until 20 minutes in as Strjarnan tried to chase the game.

Fridjonsson found space to unleash aa drive that Chencinski pushed away for a corner, even if it looked going wide anyway.

Chencinski did make his first telling save of the game on 70 minutes, tipping away one-handed form Josefsson’s shot following a scramble in the Rovers’ area.

Stjarnan: Haraldur Bjornsson; Johann Laxdal (Heidar Aegisson 87), Daniel Laxdal, Brynjar Gudjonsson, Josef Josefsson; Alex Hauksson, Baldur Sigurdsson, Eyjolfur Hedinsson; Holmbert Fridjonsson (Olafur Fiinsen 81), Gudjon Baldvinsson, Hilmar Halldorsson.

Shamrock Rovers: Tomer Chensinski; Simon Madden, Roberto Lopes, Dave Webster, Luke Byrne; Brandon Miele, Ronan Finn, Ryan Connolly (Sam Bone 74), Trevor Clarke; Graham Burke (David McAllister 81); Gary Shaw (Michael O’Connor 87).

Referee: Tomasz Musiał (Poland).