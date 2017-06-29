Midtjylland 6-1 Derry City

Derry City were hit for six by Danish side Midtjylland, but in truth it could have been a cricket score in their Europa League first round qualifier, first leg clash.

The Danes were superb throughout and the quick slick passing cut City's defence apart on numerous occasions.

It was a big night for City teenagers Ben Doherty and Rory Holden as they got their first experience of European football, as the pair came in for the injury duo Barry McNamee and Conor McDermott.

The home side got off to the perfect start as they took the lead on four minutes with their first set-piece Jakob Poulsen's teasing free-kick from the right hand edge of the box found left-back Marc Dal Hande, who powerfully headed home.

Unfortunately just as City were getting to grips of the game, they conceded a second goal again from a set-piece. Poulsen, who set up the opening goal, saw his right wing corner somehow find Kristian Riis and the centre-back gleefully turned the loose ball after getting away from Harry Monaghan.

Just after the half hour mark Del Hende broke clear down the left before seeing his cross pick out Onuachu, but the front man's header from close range, which had Doherty beaten, clipped the bar.

The home side added a third right on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot, after Doherty brought down Onuachu inside the box, after Hassan's pass created the chance.

Skipper Poulsen, who took all the home side's set-pieces, made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick, slotting the ball home into Doherty's bottom right hand side.

Derry started the second half on the front foot and they should have had a penalty themselves on 48 minutes as Curtis was brought down inside the box by Andre Romer, but referee Hameter waved away play on, much to Shiels' frustration.

Just after the hour mark the home side added a fourth goal as Del Hande's sublime left wing pass, in-behind Harry Monaghan, found Simon Kroon and the winger diverted the ball home past the out-rushing Doherty.

Two minutes later Kroon was teed up for his second goal of the night and Midtjylland's fifth goal as Hassan played the ball back for the midfielder who slotted the ball home past Doherty.

Credit to the visitors they scored a consolation goal on 65 minutes as Boyle slide in to win possession from Riis inside the six yard box and Curtis was on hand to fire home the loose ball.

Derry were inches away from scoring a second on 74 minutes as Aaron McEneff's powerful 35 yards, which had Hansen beaten, clipped the top of the bar.

Doherty could do nothing on 85 minutes as substitute Bozhidar Kraev drilled the ball home from 20 yards, after Kroon's initial shot was charged down.

Midtjylland: Hansen, Romer, Riis, Korcsmar, Dal Hende; Sparv; Drachmann (Wikheim HT), Poulsen; Kroon, Onuachu (Sorloth 57), Hassan (Kraev 71).

Derry City: G Doherty, Monaghan (Schubert 63), Barry, Jarvis, B Doherty; Boyle (Timlin 87), McEneff, Low, Holden, Curtis; Patterson (Daniels 75).

Referee: Markus Hameter (Austria).